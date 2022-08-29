HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the man who was hit and killed while crossing US-31 in Holland Township on Saturday has been released.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Ashley Benadum was fatally hit while attempting to cross US-31 on foot.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound US-31 near Greenly Street.

Benadum was crossing US-31 when he was hit by a southbound Pontiac Vibe.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 71-year-old Holland man, and the passenger, a 70-year-old woman, were injured but refused treatment. The sheriff’s office said their injuries were minor.