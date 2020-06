ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning crash in Ottawa county.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 56-year-old West Olive man was riding his motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Lake Michigan Drive and M231.

Police believe he was riding southbound on M231, and was thrown from the motorcycle and died. The crash scene was not visible from the roadway, but police believe the crash happened Sunday morning.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.