Man killed in crash west of Allendale

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fatal crash has closed Lincoln Street west of Allendale Thursday evening.

Around 4:15 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Lincoln Street west of 124th Avenue for a reported crash.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies learned that a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver, a 36-year-old Grand Haven Township man, was then thrown from the truck.

The driver sustained fatal injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was in the vehicle nor where there any other vehicles involved.

Lincoln Street is closed between 128th Avenue and M-231. Driver are asked to take an alternate route.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.