PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when he crashed into Lake Macatawa over the weekend.

He was identified as Jon Dowler, 52, of Otsego.

The crash happened early Sunday. Authorities say Dowler drove into Macatawa Lake where Jenison Avenue ends north of Lakeway Drive. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eric Westveer said investigators believe it was an accident.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, made it out of the car and got help from neighbors. They were treated for cold exposure at the hospital and were later released.

Emergency responders managed to find the car and Dowler’s body around 2 p.m. Sunday.