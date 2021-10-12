Man killed after hitting deer near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed after hitting a deer near Zeeland Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a single-car crash on 64th Avenue between Chicago Drive and Riley Street in Zeeland Township.

Investigators say a Honda Civic was heading southbound on 64th Avenue when the driver struck a deer. The deer went through the windshield and out the rear window. After hitting the deer, the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver, a 55-year-old Zeeland man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OCSO.

His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.