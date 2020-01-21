Man intentionally rams into sheriff’s cruiser

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man intentionally crashed into an Ottawa County sheriff’s cruiser with his car Monday.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and 136th Avenue.

According to authorities, the deputy was stopped at a red light at the intersection when the suspect stopped in the adjacent lane for a short time. The suspect, a 60-year-old man, then reversed, putting himself behind the sheriff’s cruiser. Authorities said the suspect quickly accelerated and intentionally rammed into the back of the cruiser.

Deputies say the officer was in a fully marked sheriff’s cruiser at the time of the crash.

They say the suspect left the scene after the crash. The deputy who was hit began to pursue the suspect. Other deputies joined the pursuit, and they caught up to the suspect when he stopped at a red light at Beeline Road and Lakewood Boulevard. The suspect was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Once taken into custody, the suspect admitted that he intentionally crashed into the cruiser because he was upset about the response at a disagreement earlier in the day with authorities.

The deputy involved in the crash was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was not injured.

The intersection of Beeline Road and Lakewood Boulevard was partially closed as deputies took the suspect into custody and investigated the incident. The intersection has since reopened.

The suspect is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

His name is not being released at this time.