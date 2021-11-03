Man injured in rollover on M-231 near Grand Haven

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who tried to get around a traffic backup on the highway east of Grand Haven Wednesday ultimately crashed his car and was injured, authorities say.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on M-231 south of Leonard Road in Crockery Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that northbound traffic was snarled due to an earlier crash.

Authorities say that the northbound driver first passed other northbound traffic on the right shoulder, then moved into the southbound lanes to pass on the left. When southbound cars started to approach, the northbound driver tried to merge quickly back into the correct lane.

The car hit a pickup truck, then left the road and rolled.

The at-fault driver, a 25-year-old Grand Haven man, was hospitalized with what authorities described as moderate injuries.

The passenger in the at-fault car, a 22-year-old Muskegon woman, was not injured, nor was the driver of the pickup. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.