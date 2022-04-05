GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Port Sheldon Street near Hudsonville Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Port Sheldon Street near the intersection of 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Investigators said a Toyota Tundra, driven by a 38-year-old man, was heading westbound on Port Sheldon when the truck crossed the center lane and struck an oncoming pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.

The 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

Port Sheldon Street was closed near 28th Avenue while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.