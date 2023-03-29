COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-96 in Coopersville, deputies said.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash on I-96 near 68th Avenue around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday.

A 30-year-old Spring Lake man was driving a blue Kia Sorento west on I-96 just past 68th Avenue when he veered off the road to the right. The Kia crashed into a ditch and rolled across the 68th Avenue westbound on-ramp, deputies said. It landed on the north side of the ramp.

Despite initial reports, responding deputies found that the man was not pinned in the vehicle.

First responders treated the man on the scene. He was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 68th Avenue on-ramp to west I-96 was closed for about an hour following the crash.