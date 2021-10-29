Man injured in crash near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was brought to the hospital after a crash near Hudsonville Friday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Fillmore Street just west of 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

A 19-year-old man from Allendale was driving eastbound on Fillmore Street when he lost control on a curves, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The car crossed the centerline and hit a westbound car driven by a 41-year-old woman from West Olive, officials say.

The passenger of the eastbound driver, a 20-year-old man from Adrian, was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.