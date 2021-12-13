Man crashes after falling asleep near Hudsonville

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-ottawa-county-sheriff-073016_1520474605341.jpg

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after a crash near Hudsonville Monday.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Chicago Drive near 48th Street in Jamestown Township.

A 20-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving eastbound when he fell asleep, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said his vehicle drifted into the median and then crashed into a tree.

First responders had to extricate him from his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say he was brought to a local hospital for evaluation, likely with a broken leg.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links