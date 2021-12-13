Man crashes after falling asleep near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after a crash near Hudsonville Monday.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Chicago Drive near 48th Street in Jamestown Township.

A 20-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving eastbound when he fell asleep, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said his vehicle drifted into the median and then crashed into a tree.

First responders had to extricate him from his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say he was brought to a local hospital for evaluation, likely with a broken leg.

The crash remains under investigation.