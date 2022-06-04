POLKTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was treated for injuries after he crashed his car into a garage in Polkton Charter Township on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on State Road near 72nd Avenue. A 33-year-old man driving a green Subaru was headed east on State Road when he drifted over the center line and drove off the north side of the road, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The car ran into a yard and some small trees before crashing into a detached garage that was behind a house. Initial reports said the car was on fire, but bystanders put it out, deputies say.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.