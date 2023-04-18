GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after being injured by heavy equipment at a business near Jenison Tuesday, deputies said.

Emergency crews were called to A & B Rental on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 3:15 p.m. for a 19-year-old who was injured while working on a piece of construction equipment, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders performed CPR on scene but were unsuccessful. The 19-year-old’s name has not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Crews from Georgetown Township and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded.