Man injured after truck hits tree near Nunica

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his truck into a tree near Nunica Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called shortly before 6 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash on 112th Avenue near State Road in Crockery Township, north of Nunica.

Investigators said a 2001 Ford F250 was heading north on 112th Avenue when it left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, a 28-year-old Ravenna man, was pinned inside.

Firefighters freed the driver who was then taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office said its unknown what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.