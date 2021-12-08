Man injured after semi-truck hits car near Holland

Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after his car was hit by a semi-truck near Holland Tuesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-31 and Felch Road in Holland Township.

Investigators said the semi-truck was heading northbound on US-31 when the driver went through a red light and struck an eastbound car.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 29-year-old Holland man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

