Man injured after Olive Township rear-end crash pinned him in his car

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver went to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after being pinned in his car from a crash Saturday.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. on US-31 at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township.

The 54-year-old man from Holland rear-ended another car stopped at a red light, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office said in a Saturday release.

He was pinned in his car from the crash, deputies say, and had to be removed by the Olive Township Fire department. The sheriff’s office said he was then taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver and passenger in the other car did not report any injuries.

The intersection was closed for a little over an hour so the cars could be removed.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.