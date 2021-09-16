Man injured after car caught fire from crash near Nunica

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was brought to the hospital after a crash near Nunica Thursday.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Patchin Boulevard in Crockery Township.

A 63-year-old man from Nunica was turning left onto Patchin Boulevard from eastbound Cleveland Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he failed to yield to a 79-year-old man from Grand Haven driving Westbound on Cleveland Street and the two cars crashed.

The car driven by the man from Grand Haven caught fire, officials say. They say first responders were able to put the fire out.

Authorities say the Grand Haven driver was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash is still being investigated.