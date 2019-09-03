Man injured after being thrown off motorcycle

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 30-year-old motorcyclist is seriously injured after being thrown from his bike in Ottawa County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-96 in Crockery Township.

A Cedar Springs man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson when he took exit 9. That’s when he lost control of the motorcycle, crashed into a guardrail and was thrown off the bike, deputies say.

A 28-year-old man from Marne was riding his own motorcycle with the Cedar Springs rider, deputies say.

Authorities say the Marne motorcyclist hit the 2002 Harley Davidson when the Cedar Springs man lost control.

That caused a 24-year-old female passenger of the Marne motorcyclist to be thrown off the bike as well, deputies say.

The Cedar Springs man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The other motorcyclist and his passenger didn’t seek medical treatment, deputies say.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Deputies say all the subjects were wearing their helmets.