ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after his car rolled over several times in Robinson Township.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 57-year-old man driving a 2007 Honda Civic was headed west on Lake Michigan Drive when oncoming eastbound traffic came into his lane while passing another vehicle.

The man moved toward the shoulder to avoid oncoming traffic, hit some standing water and lost control of the car. It rolled several times, deputies said.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.