ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man is in critical condition following a crash in Allendale Township Thursday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:45 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a driver all over the road on westbound Lake Michigan Drive, hitting curbs and street signs.

Minutes later, a 2004 Dodge Ram left the roadway and struck a tree on Lake Michigan Drive at 64th Avenue. The driver, a 49-year-old Grandville man, was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s believed that the man had a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

Westbound Lake Michigan Drive at 64th Avenue is closed while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.