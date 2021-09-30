Man in critical condition after being hit by car near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on US-31 near Holland Wednesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on US-31 near the intersection of 8th Street in Holland Township.

Investigators said a 29-year-old Holland man was in the roadway to get a gas grill that had fallen out of his pickup truck when he was hit by a southbound car. The sheriff’s office noted this portion southbound US-31 north of 8th Street was unlit.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old Holland woman, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.