Man in critical condition after being hit by car near Holland

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on US-31 near Holland Wednesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on US-31 near the intersection of 8th Street in Holland Township.

Investigators said a 29-year-old Holland man was in the roadway to get a gas grill that had fallen out of his pickup truck when he was hit by a southbound car. The sheriff’s office noted this portion southbound US-31 north of 8th Street was unlit.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old Holland woman, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links