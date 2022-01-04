Man hospitalized, woman injured in Allendale Twp. crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital and a woman is injured after a Tuesday morning crash in Allendale Township.

Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 88th Avenue on reports of a crash with injuries.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 34-year-old Allendale man was stopped on Lake Michigan Drive waiting to turn south on 88th Avenue when his vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Coopersville woman.

The man was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in stable condition, officials said. The severity of his injuries has not been released.

The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries, released and ticketed, the sheriff’s office said.