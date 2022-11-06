PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man is in the hospital following an early Sunday morning crash in Park Township.

Just before 2 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a Pontiac, driven by a 22-year-old Holland man, was heading west on Quincy Street. The driver lost control and the vehicle went off the road, crashing into several trees.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said he was last listed in critical condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.