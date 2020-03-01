Man hospitalized after vehicle crash in Ottawa Co

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a crash that left him pinned in his vehicle, he was found to be driving on a suspended license.

Ottawa County deputies said they were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on 24th Avenue just north of Truman Street around 6:40 a.m. on initial reports that a male was pinned in his vehicle. Investigation shows according to deputies that a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was driving south on 24th Avenue and swerved to miss a deer in the road. The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that was driving northbound.

The vehicles hit head on and the driver of the HHR, a 26-year-old male from Fremont, was pinned momentarily until he was able to get out on his own, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to be okay.

The driver of the Silverado was identified as a 53-year-old man from Conklin and his passenger was a 68-year-old man from Conklin. Both had minor pain but declined treatment, they were not taken to the hospital.

The Driver of the HHR was driving on a suspended license and also cited by police for driving left of center, authorities said.

