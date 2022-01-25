Man hospitalized after crash near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near Spring Lake Tuesday.

It happened around 7:05 p.m. on State Road near 148th Avenue.

A semitruck with an unloaded flatbed trailer was backing into a private drive, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the trailer was blocking the eastbound lane of State Road.

A car driving eastbound crashed with the trailer, the sheriff’s office says.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old man from Nunica, was brought to the hospital with injuries that are considered life threatening, authorities say.

The semitruck driver, a 27-year-old man from Coopersville, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.