WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash near Coopersville Monday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 5:47 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Street and 40th Avenue in Wright Township. Deputies say a 2005 Toyota driven by a 33-year-old Conklin man was headed north on 40th Avenue and “slow(ed) for the stop sign” at Cleveland Street.

At the same time, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old from Muskegon was headed west on Cleveland Street and did not have a stop sign.

Both cars continued through the intersection and crashed.

The driver of the Toyota was injured and taken to the hospital. Deputies say his injuries were critical. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.