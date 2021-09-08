Man hospitalized after being hit by car near Holland

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car near Holland Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car at the intersection of 120th Avenue at Riley Street in Holland Township.

Investigators say a 65-year-old Holland man was using the crosswalk on 120th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle turning left onto 120th Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links