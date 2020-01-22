Man hit by car in Ottawa Co.; expected to be OK

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 33-year-old Grand Haven man is expected to be OK after he was hit by a car while walking along the edge of the road.

It happened just before 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at 160th Avenue near Robbins Road in Grand Haven Township.

Deputies say the man was walking south on 160th Avenue while wearing all dark clothing.

The driver, a 16-year-old Grand Haven boy, was also driving south on the road when he hit the pedestrian, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the driver reported he was unable to see the pedestrian because it was dark outside, and the man was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Deputies note there was a sidewalk that runs along the road that was cleared of snow.

The pedestrian received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver was not injured.