Man gets prison for deadly drunken driving crash

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greenville man authorities say was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman, is going to prison.

An Ottawa County Circuit Court judge Monday sentenced Benjamin Gladding to 30 months to 100 months in prison for the Oct. 28 crash that killed 26-year-old Brook Feister of Allendale.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lake Michigan Drive near the intersection of 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

Authorities say Gladding was intoxicated when he crossed the centerline and hit Feister’s eastbound car. Feister died before deputies arrived.

Gladding had to be freed from his vehicle before he was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

He was later charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death. Gladding pleaded no contest to the charge in June.