HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a stolen car who crashed and caused a teen girl to miscarry has been sentenced to prison.

Juan Lira, 21, was sentenced Aug. 29 to a year in prison for negligent driving causing a miscarriage, 18 months for receiving and concealing a stolen car, 18 months for possession of a dangerous weapon and 18 months each for two counts of fleeing and eluding police. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail for driving without a license.

The crash happened March 16 in Holland. Police say Lira initially took off when a police officer found him parked illegally. Police initially gave chase but then gave it up. They soon realized the car he was driving was stolen. Officers spotted him again a few hours later and Lira sped off again. He ultimately crashed into a minivan.

In Lira’s car at the time were a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old who was pregnant. Both were hospitalized and the 17-year-old miscarried because of the crash.

The driver of the minivan wasn’t hurt.

Lira pleaded guilty to several counts against him in May. A charge of grossly negligent act causing a miscarriage was dismissed.