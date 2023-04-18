HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for suffocating a woman to death in December 2021.

Enrique Estrada III was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The charges stem from the death of 25-year-old Katherine Rutgers, who was found dead in her Holland apartment a day after Christmas in 2021.

Court records show that Estrada was the first to call police around 2 a.m. that day. He claimed he was locked out of the apartment. When an officer arrived, there was no answer at the door, so the officer and Estrada left. Rutgers was discovered 19 hours later by her mother, who went to check on her.

Estrada ultimately admitted to suffocating Rutgers with a kitchen towel, while her 2-year-old daughter was in another room, police say.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in March 2023.