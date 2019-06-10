Man gets jail time for Holland-area stabbing

Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area man who admitted to stabbing another man during an argument in January will serve jail time.

Shaun Kleinjans, 23, of Holland Township, was sentenced Monday to a year in the Ottawa County Jail. He received credit for a total of 209 days served.

The attack happened Jan. 23 at a home on Butternut Drive north of James Street in Holland Township. Authorities say Kleinjans stabbed a man once in the abdomen, wounding him, after a disagreement about property.

Kleinjans previously pleaded guilty to an assault charge and marijuana possession. 

