GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland-area man already on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry has been sent to a federal prison for sexually abusing a child.

Justin Sloothaak, 32, was sentenced to 27.5 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

“This is, absent murder, probably the most traumatizing thing you can do to a human being, especially a minor,” U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering told Sloothaak at sentencing, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sloothaak was arrested in October of last year. Federal investigators say he sexually abused a child in Kent and Ottawa counties and recorded images of the assault. He also had other child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

At the time of the most recent assault, Sloothaak was on parole after being convicted of sex crimes against a child in 2015. He is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.