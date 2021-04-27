Man gets at least 15 years in prison for fatal stabbing of roommate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed and killed his roommate in Grand Haven nearly two years ago is headed to a state prison.

Justin Streeter was sentenced Tuesday to between 15 and 50 years in prison, with credit for 660 days served. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the tune of 2,401.72 to help the victim’s family cover funeral costs.

The killing happened in July 2019 at the Grand Haven apartment Streeter, then 29, shared with Thomas Allen Kennedy, 55. Police say the two got into an argument and Streeter stabbed Kennedy. He died at the scene. Streeter was arrested shortly thereafter.

At sentencing, his attorney said that when he first met with Streeter in jail after his arrest, Streeter didn’t know Kennedy was dead — he asked how he was doing.

In March of this year, Streeter pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder under the terms of a plea agreement. Given the chance to address the court Tuesday, he apologized for what he did.