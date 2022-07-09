OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man had to be freed from his vehicle by firefighters after a crash in Olive Township on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

The crash happened around 4:09 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and Port Sheldon Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A Ford Escape, driven by a 33-year-old woman from Spring Lake, was heading north on US-31. Investigators said she did not stop for a red light and hit a Chevy Suburban, driven by a 50-year-old man from Rockford, that had been headed east on Port Sheldon Street. The Suburban flipped, trapping the driver inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. The driver of the Suburban was freed by Olive Township firefighters. He was treated on the scene for minor injuries, deputies say.

Deputies said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.