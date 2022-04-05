GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County jury has found a man not guilty in connection to a 2021 shooting at a house party that left four people wounded.

Jaime Secundino, 22, was acquitted on all six counts, including three counts of assault with intent to commit murder, in 20th Circuit Court in Grand Haven on March 25.

The scene at the Enclave Apartments in Allendale Township as police investigated a shooting there on April 10, 2021.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on April 10, 2021, at Enclave Apartments on Becker Drive off Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township. One man was critically injured, and two others were also hospitalized. A fourth man sustained less severe injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after the shooting, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said, Secundino fled to Mexico. Then, in June 2021, he flew from Mexico City to Detroit, where the Detroit U.S. Customs and Border Protection took him into custody, the sheriff’s office said. It believes he returned to the country to turn himself in.