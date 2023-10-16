GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s detectives and the state are investigating the death of a man after he walked out of a locked-down adult foster care home.

The body of 83-year-old Calvin Powers was found outside the AHSL Jenison Cherrywood home off Cottonwood Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is working with Adult Protective Services and the state to determine how he was able to get outside the 20-bed facility, which has doors that lock from the inside.

There had been a false fire alarm a short time before he left, Sheriff’s Capt. Jake Sparks said. Powers had recently moved to the facility after walking away from another home 10 days earlier.

Sparks said Powers was in Hospice care. There’s no indication exposure to the elements contributed to his death, which was ruled natural, he said.

The state licenses the home to provide 24-hour “supervision, protection and personal care” to the elderly, physically impaired and those with Alzheimer’s. It is required to maintain two workers per 20 residents during sleeping hours.