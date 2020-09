HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD)—Ottawa County Sheriffs say they found the body of a 32-year-old Holland man sometime Saturday, Sept. 26.

Police say they were called to a home at 344 Fourth Ave in Holland Township and are still looking into what led to the man’s death. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until family are made aware of his death.

Stay with News 8 as we will update this story as more details become available.