Man filmed shouting slurs sentenced to 15 days in jail

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of a Conklin-area farm owner whose racist tirade was caught on camera has been sentenced to serve time in jail and to pay a fine.

Travis Schoenborn was sentenced Tuesday to serve 15 days in jail and to pay $660 in fines and fees.

He had pleaded guilty in May to disturbing the peace. A charge of assault was dismissed.

Schoenborn was charged after a racist tirade against a migrant worker was caught on tape.

The video of the incident, provided by Migrant Legal Aid to News 8 in 2020, depicts migrant workers standing nearby as Schoenborn goes on his tirade.

“F—ing n—–, okay,” one of the clips begins. “A loud-mouth f—ing n—–, right there. A punk motherf—er. That’s what that is.”

