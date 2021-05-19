Man filmed shouting slurs pleads to lesser charge

HUDONSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of a Conklin-area farm owner pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace Tuesday.

Travis Schoenborn, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge after a tirade against a migrant worker was caught on tape in September of 2020. An assault charge was dismissed.

Related Content Video shows racist tirade against migrant worker at Ottawa Co. farm

Schoenborn is accused of spitting on a migrant worker and calling him racist slurs in front of his coworkers.

The incident came to light when the worker reached out to Migrant Legal Aid, where Teresa Hendricks-Pitsch, the agency’s lead attorney and executive director, took on the case.

The video of the incident, provided by Hendricks to News 8 in 2020, depicts migrant workers standing nearby as Schoenborn goes on his tirade.

“F—ing n—–, okay,” one of the clips begins. “A loud-mouth f—ing n—–, right there. A punk motherf—er. That’s what that is.”

Schoenborn’s sentencing is scheduled for July 13.