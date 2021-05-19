Man filmed shouting slurs pleads to lesser charge

HUDONSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of a Conklin-area farm owner pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace Tuesday.
Travis Schoenborn, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge after a tirade against a migrant worker was caught on tape in September of 2020. An assault charge was dismissed.
Schoenborn is accused of spitting on a migrant worker and calling him racist slurs in front of his coworkers.
The incident came to light when the worker reached out to Migrant Legal Aid, where Teresa Hendricks-Pitsch, the agency’s lead attorney and executive director, took on the case.
The video of the incident, provided by Hendricks to News 8 in 2020, depicts migrant workers standing nearby as Schoenborn goes on his tirade.
“F—ing n—–, okay,” one of the clips begins. “A loud-mouth f—ing n—–, right there. A punk motherf—er. That’s what that is.”
Schoenborn’s sentencing is scheduled for July 13.