PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of firing a shot in Park Township is also suspected of stealing from a Holland gas station earlier that night, deputies said.

Damion Norwood, 21, of Holland, was charged Tuesday with carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and aiming a firearm without malice for shooting a gun.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a neighborhood off Butternut Drive in Park Township around 2:20 a.m. Monday for a disturbance in the area. There, they found Norwood had fired several shots from a handgun, though no one was hit. He was arrested on an unrelated warrant, deputies said.

Deputies then found evidence that led them to believe Norwood had stole items from a Holland gas station earlier that night, around midnight. Holland Department of Public Safety is handling that investigation.

Detectives also believe that several weeks earlier, Norwood had been involved in a felonious assault with a handgun. Around 11:15 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies said a man pointed a gun at another man in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Cottage Cove Drive near S. University Drive in Allendale Township. Deputies said no shots were fired and no one was injured. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Norwood was taken to the Ottawa County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Officers are still investigating and “additional charges are likely,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000, Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.