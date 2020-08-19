Man ejected from vehicle in Ottawa County crash

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was ejected from his vehicle during a car crash in Crockery Township Tuesday evening, Ottawa County deputies say.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. on 130th Avenue and Hickory Street.

Deputies say a man was driving south on 130th Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then left the roadway and hit a culvert to a private driveway. The vehicle flipped upside down and landed in a ditch.

The man was ejected from his vehicle and sustained back and lower body injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, deputies say.

The crash is under investigation at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

