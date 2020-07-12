Man ejected from car in Ottawa county crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Ottawa county.

The crash happened on 48th Avenue just north of Van Buren Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 that the 34-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving south on 48th Avenue when his vehicle drifted off the side of the road, and continued along the ditch until it hit a water culvert at the driveway of Unity Christian High School.

The vehicle was then thrown into a light pole.

Police say the driver was ejected from the car. He was taken to the hospital by AeroMed with critical injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.