Man dies in ATV crash after trying to corral horse

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 76-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over in Ottawa County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Buchanan Street in Tallmadge Township, near Marne.

Deputies say the man was trying to corral a horse that had gotten loose.

While attempting to follow the horse, he lost control of his ATV. It rolled over, and he was pinned underneath, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were able to lift the ATV off him. They attempted to do life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries.