Man dies after car crash with trees in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead following a crash that happened when his car veered off the road and hit some trees.

The crash happened around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

An 82-year-old male was driving his Buick LaSabre southbound on 120th Avenue and had just passed Tyler Street when his car veered off the road and collided with a ditch and then a group of trees, according to the sheriff’s office and witness statements.

The sheriff’s office and medical first responders were called to the scene.

The 82-year-old man was the only one in the car at the time, and his injuries proved fatal.

