Man dies after being trapped under lawnmower near Byron Center

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after he was trapped under a lawnmower near Byron Center Friday.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Kenowa Avenue near Byron Road in Jamestown Township.

A 74-year-old man from the Hudsonville area was mowing the grass at a home, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the lawnmower overturned on an embankment and pinned him underneath.

He was pinned for an unknown amount of time before his family found him, officials say.

Authorities say there was nothing that could have been done to save the man. He died at the scene.

The case is being investigated.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing his name at the request of his family.