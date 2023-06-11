GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after being shot by an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy near Jenison Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a report of an armed man threatening to kill people and himself at the end of River Avenue off Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

Deputies said while they were interacting with the man, a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office fired at and shot him.

Paramedic deputies tried or save the man, but he died at the scene. His name was not released Sunday morning, with deputies saying only that he was 28 years old.

No was else was injured.

The deputy who shot him was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Michigan State Police were called in to investigate the shooting. That’s also standard protocol.