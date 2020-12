CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 77-year-old Ottawa County man has died after being pinned underneath a riding lawn mower.

Police were called to help the man just before 2 p.m. Thursday to Woodland Lane near State Road in Crockery Township.

Deputies say the man got pinned after rolling the lawn mower down a steep hill.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, he died as a result of his injuries from the incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.