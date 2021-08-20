Man dies after being hit by falling tree limb near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died near Hudsonville Friday after a tree limb fell on him.

It happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 4500 block of Stable Drive near 22nd Avenue in Jamestown Township.

A 67-year-old man was trying to remove a tree limb in his backyard when it fell on him, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Officials say emergency responders tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said it “reminds people to use caution when doing tree work as it can be unpredictable.”