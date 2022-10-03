GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was critically injured in a crash near Grand Haven on Monday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on US-31 near Buchanan Street in Grand Haven Township. A 25-year-old from Grand Haven was southbound on US-31 when he rear-ended the corner of a semi-truck in the right lane, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. It said his car left the road and hit a large tree, causing his car the catch on fire.

He was brought to the hospital with critical injuries, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said the drive of the semi-truck, a 59-year-old man from Allegan, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.